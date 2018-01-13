Full list of Brit nominations as Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles earn nods

Back to Showbiz Home

Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and J Hus are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.

The shortlists for each category were revealed live on ITV with stars including Paloma Faith and Jorja Smith performing.

Here is a full list of all the nominees:

British male solo artist

Liam Gallagher (Ian West/PA)
Liam Gallagher (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag’N’Bone Man
Stormzy

British female solo artist

Dua Lipa (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)
Dua Lipa (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Kate Tempest
Laura Marling
Paloma Faith

British group

Damon Albarn and Jehnny Beth performing with Gorillaz (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Damon Albarn and Jehnny Beth performing with Gorillaz (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Gorillaz
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
The xx
Royal Blood

British breakthrough act

Loyle Carner (David Jensen/PA)
Loyle Carner (David Jensen/PA)

Dave
Dua Lipa
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha

British single

Ed Sheeran (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Calvin Harris ft. Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean – Feels
Clean Bandit – Symphony ft. Zara Larsson
Dua Lipa – New Rules
Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
J Hus – Did You See
Jax Jones ft RAYE – You Don’t Know Me
Jonas Blue ft. William Singe – Mama
Liam Payne ft. Quavo – Strip That Down
Little Mix – Touch
Rag’N’Bone Man – Human

British album

Stormzy (Matt Crossick/PA)
Stormzy (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran – Divide
J Hus – Common Sense
Rag’N’Bone Man – Human
Stormzy – Gang Signs And Prayer

British artist video of the year

Harry Style (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harry Styles (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Anne Marie – Ciao Adios
Calvin Harris ft. Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean – Feels
Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson – Symphony
Dua Lipa – New Rules
Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
Jonas Blue ft. William Singe – Mama
Liam Payne ft Quavo – Strip That Down
Little Mix – Touch
Zayn and Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

International male

Kendrick Lamar (Alan D West/PA)
Kendrick Lamar (Alan D West/PA)

Beck
Childish Gambino
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kendrick Lamar

International female

Lorde (Yui Mok/PA)
Lorde (Yui Mok/PA)

Alicia Keys
Bjork
Lorde
Pink
Taylor Swift

International group

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters (Ben Birchall/PA)
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters (Ben Birchall/PA)

Arcade Fire
Foo Fighters
Haim
The Killers
LCD Soundsystem
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, World, Showbiz, Brits, Nominations, UK, Brit Awards, Brits, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Stormzy, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz