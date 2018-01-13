Full list of Brit nominations as Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles earn nods

Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and J Hus are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.

The shortlists for each category were revealed live on ITV with stars including Paloma Faith and Jorja Smith performing.

Here is a full list of all the nominees:

British male solo artist

Liam Gallagher (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag’N’Bone Man

Stormzy

British female solo artist

Dua Lipa (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Kate Tempest

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith

British group

Damon Albarn and Jehnny Beth performing with Gorillaz (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Gorillaz

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

The xx

Royal Blood

British breakthrough act

Loyle Carner (David Jensen/PA)

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

British single

Ed Sheeran (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Calvin Harris ft. Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean – Feels

Clean Bandit – Symphony ft. Zara Larsson

Dua Lipa – New Rules

Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

J Hus – Did You See

Jax Jones ft RAYE – You Don’t Know Me

Jonas Blue ft. William Singe – Mama

Liam Payne ft. Quavo – Strip That Down

Little Mix – Touch

Rag’N’Bone Man – Human

British album

Stormzy (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran – Divide

J Hus – Common Sense

Rag’N’Bone Man – Human

Stormzy – Gang Signs And Prayer

British artist video of the year

Harry Styles (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Anne Marie – Ciao Adios

Calvin Harris ft. Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean – Feels

Clean Bandit ft. Zara Larsson – Symphony

Dua Lipa – New Rules

Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

Jonas Blue ft. William Singe – Mama

Liam Payne ft Quavo – Strip That Down

Little Mix – Touch

Zayn and Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

International male

Kendrick Lamar (Alan D West/PA)

Beck

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

International female

Lorde (Yui Mok/PA)

Alicia Keys

Bjork

Lorde

Pink

Taylor Swift

International group

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters (Ben Birchall/PA)

Arcade Fire

Foo Fighters

Haim

The Killers

LCD Soundsystem