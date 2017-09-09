Frozen stars share first look at new songs from Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

The stars of Frozen have shared snippets of three new songs from the highly anticipated short film following on from the animated hit.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure reunites fans with princesses Anna and Elsa, as well as snowman Olaf and will be screened ahead of Frozen at cinemas across the UK on November 25 and 26.

The short film sees the snowman, voiced by Josh Gad, on a quest to find the perfect holiday tradition for the sisters as he learns about Christmas trees, candy canes and dreidels

Voice stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad all shared clips from the new music – with Bell unveiling Ring In The Season on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Just a little tasty frozen treat to carry you into the weekend!”

Menzel released a clip of new song When We’re Together, while Gad gave away a little bit of That Time Of Year.

The 21-minute featurette features four new songs in total, composed by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel.

Let It Go, from the first Frozen film, won a best original song Oscar for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

The film also won the best animated film prize.

The new short will reportedly serve as a foundation for Frozen 2, which is slated for release in 2019.