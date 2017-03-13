Frozen star Kristen Bell urges minimum 10-year gap before live-action remake

Frozen star Kristen Bell has urged Disney to wait at least a decade before making a live-action movie based on the hit animation.

The US actress, who voiced Princess Anna in the 2013 film, said she could play an older character in the future following the recent trend of live-action Disney remakes.

Kristen, 36, told the Press Association: “I think in maybe 10 or 15 years, when sadly we’re all too old to play the roles, that would be cool, much like they did with Beauty And The Beast.

Kristen Bell (Ian West/PA)

“Frozen 2 is going to come out in 2019 so it would have to be a bit of a wait.

“Then they could write the grandmother in and I could play the grandmother.

“Or I’ll play the Duke of Weselton or something.”

Kristen at the 2014 Oscars (Ian West/PA)

Frozen, which tells the story of snow queen Elsa – voiced by Idina Menzel – and her sister Anna, is the highest grossing animation of all time.

The film earned $1.28 billion(£1.05 billion) at the box office and a Broadway musical version is to begin in spring 2018.

Disney has also confirmed plans for a Frozen sequel but Kristen said she has not yet started recording her character’s voice.

She said: “I know it’s being written right now and hopefully we should start recording soon, although I don’t know what soon means.

“That’s just what I’m being told.”

A number of Disney animations have received the live-action treatment in recent years, including Beauty And The Beast, The Jungle Book, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent and Alice In Wonderland.

Dan Stevens and Emma Watson star in the live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Live-action versions of The Lion King, Mulan, Aladdin and Dumbo are also in the works.

Kristen stars in the new movie CHiPs, a remake of the 1970s and 80s TV series of the same name, alongside her husband Dax Shepard and Michael Pena.

The film is released in UK cinemas on March 24.