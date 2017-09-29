From one VP to another: Joe Biden posts touching message to Veep actress

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has shown his support for Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus following her announcement that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Louis-Dreyfus, 56, shared the news on Instagram and Twitter and made a public plea for “universal health care”.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Seinfeld star plays Vice President Selina Meyer in comedy series Veep and she and Mr Biden did a spoof of the show together in 2014 at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Sharing a picture from their comedy stunt on Twitter, Mr Biden wrote: “We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.”

Louis-Dreyfus replied writing: “Yes we do. Love back to all of you.”

In her cancer announcement, the actress wrote: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.

“The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

She posted the typed and hand-signed statement with the caption: “Just when you thought…”.

Her Veep co-star Timothy Simons, who plays Jonah Ryan in the series, praised her for using her announcement to help other people.

He tweeted: “Julia is one of the most talented, most giving, most empathetic people that I’ve had the pleasure to meet.

“That she takes this news and turns it to help others is of no surprise. Get well, Boss. We love you.”

Political comedy Veep is the brainchild of Scottish writer Armando Iannucci and is often described as the American counterpart to his hit UK series The Thick Of It.

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton also sent her wishes to Louis-Dreyfus.

She tweeted: “Julia, you’re in our thoughts and our hearts. Inspired but not surprised to see you using your platform for good in this difficult moment.”

Hollywood actress Christina Applegate, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, also reached out to her.

“Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want,” she wrote on Twitter.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted: “I’ve loved you since SNL, but need decades more, please. #KickCancersAss”, while Girls writer and actress Lena Dunham wrote: “I love @OfficialJLD, she’s one of the strongest people I know and cancer is gonna be real sorry it tried any weird moves on her.”

Louis-Dreyfus has two sons, Charles and Henry, with her husband of 30 years, Brad Hall.