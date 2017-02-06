From Buzz Aldrin to Usher, take a look at how celebrity fans enjoyed the Super Bowl
Dozens of celebrities flocked their way to Houston, Texas, on Sunday for the 51st Super Bowl.
Those at the game included actor Mark Wahlberg, British musician Kano and astronaut Buzz Aldrin.
Take a look at how they enjoyed the game.
LOL. @mark_wahlberg's reaction when Cooper Manning asked him if Atlanta will win the #Superbowl. pic.twitter.com/awoZMEcoMU— Brian Sison (@TheBrianSison) February 5, 2017
I had to show off my rings to @Donald_Driver80 but his Super Bowl ring is as big as all my rings combined. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/UQtVjMPlHF— Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) February 5, 2017
Big day with my little guys. #PatsNation pic.twitter.com/eb5bel9wL2— Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) February 5, 2017
.@Usher's been waiting for this since he was 5 years old...— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017
Almost time... #SB51 pic.twitter.com/aBPpg5kWe7
#RiseUP #SuperBowlLI pic.twitter.com/2G3lgUKgfb— T.I. (@Tip) February 5, 2017
One of the standout live-tweeters came from Chrissy Teigen who perhaps isn’t the biggest American football fan.
THINGS ARE HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/XCFaHBwV8C— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017
Sports person audition pic.twitter.com/Q7xLrsWUoO— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017
Meanwhile some celebrities had to enjoy the game from their own home or a bar.
Watching the Super Bowl in London and they don't have ads. They just cut to a room of guys in suits talking about football— LOVE IS ALIVE (@LouisTheChild) February 6, 2017
And to top it all off, after her epic half-time performance, Lady Gaga announced a new world tour.
