From baking to skating! Bake Off’s Candice Brown joins Dancing On Ice

Candice Brown, the winner of The Great British Bake Off in 2016, is the latest celebrity confirmed to be taking part in Dancing On Ice.

Rugby player Max Evans will also be taking to the ice for the revamped ITV show’s new series, as well as singer and reality TV star Jake Quickenden.

Brown, Evans and Quickenden join Dancing On Ice’s previously announced contestants Love Island champion Kem Cetinay, Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent and Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker.

Brown and Evans were announced on Chris Evans’s BBC Radio 2 show, while Quickenden was confirmed shortly after on ITV’s Lorraine.

Hopefully there won't be too many soggy bottoms for @CandiceBrown on #DancingOnIce! 💫 pic.twitter.com/QWc2MeSxo6 — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) November 1, 2017

Brown said: “It’s nerve wracking. I start my training today. I take my first steps on the ice later on.

“My friends call me Bambi on ice and that’s just normal day-to-day!”

Evans said: “I haven’t done any skating since I was a kid, and this is completely different having to skate on live television.

“I’ve had two training sessions which have hurt my feet a lot. We’ve all had a dance, which is familiar territory, but skating is so not…”

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her morning programme, Quickenden said he is “buzzing” to have landed a part on Dancing On Ice, but added he is concerned about injuring his dance partner.

Brown, who recently announced her engagement to partner Liam Macaulay, won the popular baking programme last year, the final time the show aired on the BBC before its move to Channel 4.

More than 15 million people tuned in to watch as she was crowned the winner of the show, and the 32-year-old has since gone on to enjoy a career as a TV chef, and she has released her own cookery book.

He sure can sing, but can @JakeQuickenden skate to victory in 2018? ⛸ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/9z5TPMnpuA — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) November 1, 2017

Evans, 34, previously played for Scotland’s national rugby union team and is the brother of former rugby player and Strictly Come Dancing star Thom Evans.

Quickenden, 29, rose to fame as a singer on The X Factor in 2014 and was a runner-up in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! later that year.

Choreographer Jason Gardiner has confirmed he will be returning to Dancing On Ice as a judge, alongside Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who were previously coaches on the show.

The name of the final judge has not yet been confirmed.

Previous hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to front the series, due to air in early 2018.