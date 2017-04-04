Friends pay tribute to Heath Ledger in documentary trailer about actor's life

Hollywood stars, friends and colleagues pay tribute to Heath Ledger in the poignant trailer for an intimate new documentary about the late actor’s life.

The first teaser for the forthcoming film, entitled I Am Heath Ledger, was released on what would have been his 38th birthday – April 4 – ahead of its debut later this month.

Heath died in January 2008 from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs at the age of 28.

The Oscar-winning Australian actor, undeniably one of the leading stars of his generation, is described as “the most alive person” by his friend, musician Ben Harper, in the clip.

Director Ang Lee, who directed Heath in Brokeback Mountain, says: “Even as a supporting actor he will steal the whole show, that is the power of Heath Ledger.”

“He wanted fame, but when he got it, he didn’t want it,” filmmaker Matt Amato adds.

Heath’s sister Kate, actor Ben Mendelsohn and several of his childhood friends are among those praising him in the documentary’s trailer.

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger (Yui Mok/PA)

A montage of clips of Heath behind the camera are used in the trailer as those who knew him – both personally and professionally – shed light on his aspirations to be a director, along with some of his most memorable moments on the big screen.

Heath posthumously won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Bafta for his role as the psychotic Joker in Batman film The Dark Knight.

His other notable movies include teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You, Casanova and A Knight’s Tale.

Heath became a father in 2005, welcoming daughter Matilda with his then-girlfriend, his Brokeback Mountain co-star Michelle Williams.

:: I Am Heath Ledger will be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23 and will be broadcast on American channel Spike TV on May 17.