Fresh EastEnders photos show Michelle is desperate for Bex's forgiveness

First-look pictures from the EastEnders set show Michelle Fowler continuing to beg for her niece’s forgiveness as she recovers from a dramatic car crash.

Michelle, played by Jenna Russell, was left fighting for her life in hospital last week after ploughing into the fast-food shop.

This week’s instalments will see her back on her feet as she tries to make up for her affair with her teenage niece Bex’s boyfriend Preston.

It doesn’t look like Bex is quite ready to forgive Michelle (BBC/PA)

Images released ahead of Thursday’s episode show a bruised and battered Michelle looking anxiously at Bex (played by Jasmine Armfield) as they have an outdoor hot drink together.

So far, Bex has refused to forgive or speak to her aunt after learning of her betrayal last week.

As the story went public, Jasmine said: “We’re definitely going to see a more guarded Bex over the next few weeks.

“She’s going to be so understandably angry with Michelle. I’m not sure it’s something she’s just going to forget any time soon.”

EastEnders continues on BBC One at 8pm on Monday.