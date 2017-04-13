Frenzied Harry Styles fans thank God for solo album release date

Harry Styles fans, known for being an excitable bunch at the best of times, reacted with hysterics at news that his debut solo album will be released next month.

@jadesfu wrote: “Harry Styles is the man I will proudly talk about with my kids, this was my Idol, this is a legendary man.”

Harry Styles tweeted the cover of his new record (Columbia Records/PA)

Saniyya tweeted: “@Harry_Styles can’t even begin to tell you how much awe and wonder i’m feeling right now. you are doing incredible.”

Many chose to thank deities for the announcement.

@adoreblesstyles said: “i was sleeping but something woke me up and i saw your tweet and oh thank you jesus.”

I'd like to thank God for the gift of Harry Styles on SNL AND Jesus getting up in the same weekend. #overflow — JMH (@Jas_M_ine) April 13, 2017

One queried whether the news should have been accompanied with a health warning, while another made a prediction for the album’s success.

Herry tweeted: “Harry, You also have older fans, have care with our weak heart. OMG.”

Harry Styles by Harry Styles is going to be the best album of 2017 — haley (@70srockalbum) April 13, 2017

But some chose to mock him for naming the album after himself rather than coming up with a different title.

so harry styles's first album is named harry styles, very original. — — annie, MAY 12TH (@dalyleshx) April 13, 2017

Rubyna added: “Harry Styles named his album himself how obvious.”