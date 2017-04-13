Frenzied Harry Styles fans thank God for solo album release date

Back to Showbiz Home

Harry Styles fans, known for being an excitable bunch at the best of times, reacted with hysterics at news that his debut solo album will be released next month.

@jadesfu wrote: “Harry Styles is the man I will proudly talk about with my kids, this was my Idol, this is a legendary man.”

One Direction singer Harry Styles tweeted the cover of his new record (Columbia Records/PA)
Harry Styles tweeted the cover of his new record (Columbia Records/PA)

Saniyya tweeted: “@Harry_Styles can’t even begin to tell you how much awe and wonder i’m feeling right now. you are doing incredible.”

Many chose to thank deities for the announcement.

@adoreblesstyles said: “i was sleeping but something woke me up and i saw your tweet and oh thank you jesus.”

One queried whether the news should have been accompanied with a health warning, while another made a prediction for the album’s success.

Herry tweeted: “Harry, You also have older fans, have care with our weak heart. OMG.”

But some chose to mock him for naming the album after himself rather than coming up with a different title.

Rubyna added: “Harry Styles named his album himself how obvious.”
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Music, World, Harry Styles, One Direction, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz