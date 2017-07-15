Frank Ocean’s Lovebox set cut short due to strict curfew

Frank Ocean’s headlining set at Lovebox festival was cut short when the strict curfew was enforced.

The Grammy-winning star was 25 minutes late on stage at the festival in Victoria Park in east London, which is celebrating its 15th year.

During his time in front of fans, he wore large headphones as he treated them to tracks from his breakout album Channel Orange and his highly anticipated follow-up Blonde.

Frank Ocean (PA)

He spent much of his set on a podium at the end of a catwalk jutting out into the crowd, surrounded by DJ decks and large speakers.

For tracks including Good Guy, Self Control and The Jackson 5’s Never Can Say Goodbye, he was seated in a circle with musicians on the platform.

He was up on his feet for songs including Ivy, Thinkin Bout You and Nights.

During his track Nikes from Blonde, which he performed with the lyrics projected on a big screen behind him, he told the crowd: “Hey yo, they told me it’s curfew.

“But I just want to thank you all for coming. See you all next time. Be safe.”

It is Ocean’s only appearance at a London festival this summer. He headlined Parklife in Manchester in June and is expected to play FYF Fest in Los Angeles next weekend.