Frank Ocean teases forthcoming Jay Z collaboration

Frank Ocean has teased a snippet from his upcoming collaboration with Jay Z.

The US musician released a self-directed trailer for the third in his Blonded Beats One radio series, which includes the clip from upcoming single Biking.

The trailer, posted on Ocean’s official website, comes after he shared another new track, Chanel, on a previous episode last month.

As well as Jay Z, Biking also features Tyler The Creator, with the rapper’s verse prominent in the trailer.