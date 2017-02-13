Frank Ocean slams Grammy producer after criticism

Frank Ocean has had a pop at producers of the Grammy Awards over their criticism of his performance at the 2013 edition of the show.

Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich told Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast that the star’s's vision for the performance was “faulty”.

Frank fired back on his personal Tumblr blog, saying he experienced “technical difficulties” during the song.

Frank Ocean (Ian West/PA)

He went on to say the victory of Taylor Swift’s 1989 over Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly for album of the year last year was “one of the most ‘faulty’ TV moments” he’s seen.

A spokeswoman for The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammys, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The singer withheld his album, Blonde, from consideration for this year’s Grammys, in protest at the voting system.