Franc from ’Say Yes to the Dress’ designs wedding dress for Meghan Markel

By Greg Murphy

Ireland’s most famous wedding planner Peter Kelly a.k.a. Franc, was asked by The Today Show to design a dress for Meghan Markel.

The ’Say Yes to the Dress’ presenter sketched out what he believed Markel will wear on her big day, when she marries Prince Harry.

"A dress design should come directly from a bride to the designer because the bride’s personality is as important as her shape," he said.

"That being said I designed a dress for Meghan that is whimsical and romantic with the Royal wedding in mind.”