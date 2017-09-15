Four stars land a place in Celebrity MasterChef finals week

TV presenters Ulrika Jonsson and Angellica Bell and Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington have cooked their way to a place in Celebrity MasterChef’s finals week.

Radio DJ Dev Griffin has also made it through having narrowly avoided the chop, while Gogglebox star the Rev Kate Bottley fell at the final hurdle thanks to disappointing honeycomb on a trio of desserts.

The final task of the second semi-final episode of the BBC One cooking programme saw the remaining five celebrities have to cook a dish inspired by someone close to them.

Bottley’s three desserts – chocolate-covered honeycomb, rhubarb and custard trifle and a thyme and sea salt toffee apple – failed to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, who had warned the plucky cook that she was doing too much.

While the trifle proved popular, Torode told Bottley that the honeycomb had not worked, and Wallace described the toffee apple as “challenging”.

Bottley said: “Obviously it’s disappointing to go home, but I’m sort of relieved.

“I did more than I ever thought I would in this competition and I can walk out that door with my head held high.”

Jonsson wowed the judges with her pea risotto dish, which Torode said he wanted to eat in its entirety, and Adlington’s ravioli – with two separate fillings – was a hit across the board.

Bell served up an impressive take on a baked Alaska dessert, praised highly by the judges as worthy of being on the menu at a top restaurant.

Griffin’s “posh and healthy” take on frozen crispy pancakes were a flavour hit with Torode and Wallace, but their appearance almost cost him his place in finals week.

Opera singer Lesley Garrett was eliminated from the programme in the first round, after the contestants had to recreate classic takeaway dishes.

Following her departure, the remaining five were tasked with cooking an elaborate high tea designed by renowned pastry chef Cherish Finden.

