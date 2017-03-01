Four-day Strictly Come Dancing 'Spectacular' announced

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing will be able to enjoy the glitz and glamour of the dancefloor in the company of its stars this summer as a special four-day event has been announced.

Hosts Tess Daly, Zoe Ball and Gethin Jones will be joined by judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli as well as a selection of celebrity contestants past and present for the exhibition, called Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular.

Pro dancers from the BBC series, including Anton Du Beke, Gorka Marquez and Katya Jones, will also be in attendance to perform in a 90-minute theatre show.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Spectacular (BBC/PA)

Anton and his co-star pros Giovanni Pernice and Aljaz Skorjanec will be joining forces to teach Strictly fans some steps in a special workshop, giving keen ballroom dancers the chance to interact with them while getting a lesson.

Previous contestants Jake Wood and Anita Rani will be among the famous faces appearing in a “My Strictly Journey” exhibit, in which they will discuss their experiences from novice to dancing aficionados.

There will also be fashion shows, a make-up and hair tutorial from the Strictly beauty team and a tea dance, with the opportunity to take a twirl with one of the Strictly pro dancers.

Calling all Strictly fans! #StrictlySpectacular will shimmy into ExCel London from 22-25 June 2017 https://t.co/55EwbUdWPt 0844 858 6755 pic.twitter.com/ZjwKNh4a8a — Strictly Spectacular (@strictlyspec) March 1, 2017

Darcey, who has been on the judging panel since 2012, is “looking forward to meeting the fans” at the event, which is taking place at the ExCeL London from June 22 until June 25.

She said: “The Spectacular is going to be an extraordinary insight into what it is like to be part of Strictly, and they’ll get to meet all the talented and dedicated people that work on one of the most exciting shows.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this event and share my passion for Strictly and all things dance!”

Want to learn to dance with me? I’ll be holding dance lessons @StrictlySpec find out more: #StrictlySpectacular https://t.co/txwl4AC4i1 — Giovanni Pernice (@pernicegiovann1) March 1, 2017

Pleased to announce I'll be at @StrictlySpec this summer, tickets still available 👏🏼#StrictlySpectacular https://t.co/jbGgBOIEom — Jake Wood (@mrjakedwood) March 1, 2017

Craig, a Strictly judge since the show’s inception in 2004, promised he will reveal “a few never-before-mentioned secrets”.

Strictly fans took to Twitter after the announcement was made.

Excited to hear about the Strictly Spectacular. In the diary, now to get a day off work for it and find a friend to drag along — Emma T (@Whatabout_dance) March 1, 2017

So, #Strictly Spectacular at the ExCel, 22-25th Jun. Workshops, Q&As, fashion shows. I HAVE TO ATTEND THIS!!!!! — StrictlyTweeter Lou (@StrictlyTweeter) March 1, 2017

Strictly Come Dancing : The Spectacular takes place between June 22 and 25 at ExCeL London. Tickets are available online at www.strictlyspectacular.com, or by calling 0844 858 6755.