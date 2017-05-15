Forty years ago in a galaxy far, far away. . . The Star Wars saga landed on Earth

Four decades have passed since the release of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope and we've now been treated to - and maybe cursed with - eight films, as well as innumerous comics and animated spin-off shows.

Star Wars has truely come to be a staple of pop culture across recent generations, despite some people's feeling about the prequals, and people are showing their love for George Lucas' creation across social media.

The resemblance is uncanny, right? Now check out this one!

And let's not forget, it is George Lucas' birthday this month too! He turned 73 yesterday, and he doesn't look a day of it!

All that said, it hasn't been a perfect year for the Star Wars franchise either. Carrie Fisher, who played the much-loved character of Princess Leia, passed away this year at the age of 60.

Carrie holds a place in the heart of every Star Wars fan out there and true to form she has not been forgotten during the celebrations.

May the 40th be with you!
By Pam Ryan

