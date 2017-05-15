Forty years ago in a galaxy far, far away. . . The Star Wars saga landed on Earth
15/05/2017 - 16:00:22Back to Showbiz Home
Four decades have passed since the release of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope and we've now been treated to - and maybe cursed with - eight films, as well as innumerous comics and animated spin-off shows.
Star Wars has truely come to be a staple of pop culture across recent generations, despite some people's feeling about the prequals, and people are showing their love for George Lucas' creation across social media.
Celebrating 40 years of the Force https://t.co/kZGOFfACma #Movies #StarWars #StarWars40 pic.twitter.com/MNgROZC5Zt— Reel Speak (@reel_speak) May 10, 2017
My @HamillHimself drawing for @Topps #starwars40 #sketchcard ✏️#starwars #starwarsart #aceo @SW_ArtGallery @ClassicStarWars @StarWarsArt pic.twitter.com/fXLLdni2i3— jay.j27 (@jayj271) May 14, 2017
The resemblance is uncanny, right? Now check out this one!
Why have money when you can have #StarWars.— Ninjawarrior1245 (@NW1245) May 13, 2017
-
-@starwars #HanSolo #PrincessLeia #R2D2 #StarWars40 #40thAnniverssry #StarWarsTheBlackSeries pic.twitter.com/uZ0X6386s5
To @HamillHimself,— Gabriel Lezama (@glezama923) May 13, 2017
This may be my best art, yet.
Happy 40th, @starwars! #MTFBWU#StarWars40#StarWarsArt#LukeVsVader#EmpireStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/be7zf5oo2z
[social=twitter]https://twitter.com/Adwil24/status/862718405094367233[/media]
@EgmontUK My grandson loves Star Wars especially Chewie! @EgmontComp #StarWars40 pic.twitter.com/KXgWLNE6q2— Rae Knight (@serendipity_rae) May 8, 2017
And let's not forget, it is George Lucas' birthday this month too! He turned 73 yesterday, and he doesn't look a day of it!
Happy Birthday George Lucas! Nothing but love today for 'the maker', I can save the other stuff for another day. If you swipe right you will see one of my most prized 'Star Wars' pieces that I own (which is not a toy). I always loved the @starwarsthevintagecollection 3.75" George Lucas (in Stormtrooper disguise) action figure and think that we should have an official Black Series 6" GL figure. In this instance I would not 'gimmick it', by simply putting his head on a Stormtrooper or an X-Wing pilot. I think we need 1977 nerdy/hipster George Lucas in his plaid shirt. @mrstevie18 can we make this happen? #hasbroplease I am in a huge debt (financially and emotionally) to this man, who outside of family & friends has had the single most influence on my life and the paths I have taken. #thankyou #happybirthday #georgelucas #thankthemaker #starwars #starwars40 #sw40 #starwarsblackseries #starwarstheblackseries #starwars6inch #blackseries6inch #hasbro #toys
happy birthday George Lucas! the man who shaped my life and millions of others by creating an endless Galaxy far, far away that will be talked about through millenniums to come, may the force be with you #GeorgeLucas #StarWars #LucasFilms #LucasArts #Chewbacca #galaxyfarfaraway #starwarsgalaxy #rebelalliance #maytheforcebewithyou #starwars40 #sw40 #fanboys #happybirthdaygeorgelucas #birthday
#StarWars40 stickers on iOS are very cool. They allowed me to save an image like this! #ThanktheMaker pic.twitter.com/WwomL9b8rf— Tara L (@tj_max6) May 6, 2017
All that said, it hasn't been a perfect year for the Star Wars franchise either. Carrie Fisher, who played the much-loved character of Princess Leia, passed away this year at the age of 60.
Carrie holds a place in the heart of every Star Wars fan out there and true to form she has not been forgotten during the celebrations.
To Princess Leia #StarWarsCelebration #StarWars40 #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/Akl4nuX5hW— Jorge Solis (@JSolis82) April 13, 2017
Gone, but not forgotten ✨ #ripcarriefisher #princessleia #StarWarsDay2017 #StarWars40 #StarWars @HamillHimself @starwars @alderaanbase pic.twitter.com/iwVp0hVJgQ— Brigid Rice (@sjello14) May 5, 2017
The only Rebel I always loved! #PrincessLeia #CarrieFisher #swco #starwars #StarWars40 #missyou pic.twitter.com/5BHrWTO39u— C/ #MissU4everCarrie (@c_vader) April 13, 2017
The Princess is taking charge! #toyshots_europe #merchgalaxy #toyshots_photofeatures #exclumercy #epictoyart #tz_ata #toyz_zone #wheretoysdwell_photofeatures #wherehorrordwells #ata_marvel #ata_dreadnoughts #toygroup_alliance #toypops2 #toyartistry #exclusive #exclucollective #acba #toydiscovery #toptoyphotos #toyspotcollector #toysyn #ig_santanderes #toydiscovery #toyboners #tlc_toyz_2_art #toylovercrew #toyart
My own little tribute to #CarrieFisher.#StarWars #PrincessLeia #StarWars40 #illustration pic.twitter.com/c3G5kWYVUE— macky pamintuan (@mackyp4) April 14, 2017
May the 40th be with you!
Join the conversation - comment here