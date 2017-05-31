Former X Factor contestant Olly Murs is looking for Mrs Right

Singer Olly Murs has said he is looking for a British girlfriend.

The former X Factor star, 33, is currently single and said he wants to settle down and start a family if he can find Mrs Right.

Olly Murs attending The Pride of Britain Awards 2016, at Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London (Ian West/PA).

But he told presenter Sara Cox on BBC Radio 2 that finding love “is not that easy”.

Murs was being interviewed by Cox while she was sitting in on Chris Evans’s Breakfast Show.

When Cox asked whether the Kiss Me singer wanted to get married and have children, he said: “Of course!

Summer tour rehearsals in progress 😝🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/ETyb4PCEDL — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) May 30, 2017

“Listen, I would love to, I would love everything you have just said, I would love it.

“But I don’t know, I’ve got to find the right person.

“It’s not that easy, you know.”

Haha sooooo…I’m going to tease you lot again 😝here is another snippet of Unpredictable OUT TOMORROW!!! https://t.co/1OKC1j56Ox pic.twitter.com/OPQEnE3WbG — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) May 30, 2017

Murs has been in America shooting the video for his song Unpredictable with X Factor winner Louisa Johnson.

Cox joked that he would not find love in Los Angeles and needed a “proper British girl” and Murs replied: “Exactly, exactly!”

The singer previously dated model and property manager Francesca Thomas, but they split in 2015.