Former Westlife star Shane Filan announces Olympia gig

Former Westlife star Shane Filan has announced a 2017 tour.

The Irish popstar is coming to the Olympia Theatre on October 19 as part of his Ireland and UK tour.

The tour comes off the back of his new album 'Love Always' which is collaboration of some of his favourite classic love songs.

Shane said: “ It's an album I've wanted to make for a long time. For me theres nothing quite like singing an amazing ballad and this album is full of them.

The album is a combination of original and classic tracks that Shane picked and collaborated himself.

Tickets for the Olympia gig on the Love Always tour are €34.50, including booking fee.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday May 9 at 9am from Ticketmaster, general sale tickets go on sale Friday May 12 at 9am.