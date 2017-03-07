Former Towie star Billie Faiers gives birth to baby boy
07/03/2017 - 22:38:21Back to Showbiz Home
Reality TV star Billie Faiers has given birth to a baby boy.
The former The Only Way Is Essex star announced the news on her Instagram page.
She posted a photo of partner Greg Shepherd carrying the baby alongside the caption: “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby boy we love you more then words can describe , you are truly perfect in every way.”
It is the 27-year-old’s second child with Greg. The couple welcomed daughter Nelly Elizabeth in July 2014.
In 2015 Billie was named Celebrity Mum of the Year.
Join the conversation - comment here