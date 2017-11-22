Former teen heartthrob David Cassidy dies aged 67

David Cassidy, who shot to fame in the sitcom The Partridge Family, has died aged 67.

The 70s heartthrob had been hospitalised last week and died on Tuesday.

His representative said he had died “surrounded by those he loved”.

She said in a statement: “On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy.

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long.

“Thank you for the abundance of love and support you have shown him these many years.”

After being rushed to hospital in Florida, the star was said to be in need of a liver transplant following a tumultuous few years for the former teenage heartthrob.

Cassidy, who starred as Keith Partridge in the 1970s TV series The Partridge Family, also revealed he was battling dementia earlier this year.

The star, who enjoyed hits in the 1970s like How Can I Be Sure, said he had decided to stop touring, adding: “I want to focus on what I am… I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

In 2014, a judge sentenced Cassidy – who divorced his third wife last year and was recently declared bankrupt – to three months in rehab and five years’probation for drink-driving.