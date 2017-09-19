Former Smiths frontman Morrissey joins Twitter

Former Smiths frontman-turned solo artist Morrissey appears to have joined social media site Twitter.

The self-confessed Pope of Mope, no stranger to sharing his views on subjects including bullfighting, vegetarianism and Donald Trump, had appeared to avoid dipping his toes on the site which allows people to share their views in 140-character bursts.

But a verified account bearing the handle @officialmoz has appeared with the first tweet sent on Monday reading: “Spent the day in bed…”

Spent the day in bed... — Morrissey (@officialmoz) September 18, 2017

The tweet appears to be a reference to Morrissey’s first single from his latest album Low In High School.

It is due to be played for the first time on Shaun Keaveny’s breakfast show on BBC Radio 6 music from 8am.