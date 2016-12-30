Former Neighbours star Natalie Hoflin shares breastfeeding photo after slamming 'sexualisation of the breast'
30/12/2016 - 10:25:20Back to Showbiz Home
Ex-Neighbours actress Natalie Hoflin has reaffirmed her love of breastfeeding.
The former soap star shared a photo on Instagram of her feeding baby son Finn during a hike in the Grand Canyon in the US.
Mid hike nom noms. We stopped while he nuzzled, looking out across the canyon. The peaks and valleys so very green from the recent rain, the ocean so sparkly blue and calling my name. The afternoon glowy sun kissing our skin...in those moments I thought my heart might explode. Just the three of us and sweet mama earth, what more do we really need? ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° ° #FeedingWithLove #FedIsBest #RaisingVibrations #Gaia #EarthMama #Canyon #AttachmentParenting #Nature #NatureRocks #TopangaCanyon #ConsciousMama #BosomNectar #TribeDeMama #ig_Motherhood #DailyParenting #CandidParenting #Parenthood #KindredMemories ##Breastfed #Breastfeeding #NormalizeBreastfeeding #Bonding
Alongside the image she posted #NormalizeBreastfeeding, #FedIsBest and #FeedingIsLove.
It's quite amazing that this little fella has survived two weeks earth side on nothing but love and breast milk. The controversy/shame/pressure/sexualization of the breast in relation to feeding seems even more bizarre to me now. Breastfeeding is fricking beautiful!! Finn knew how to latch almost as soon as he was placed on my chest. It's instinct. It's normal. It's as nature intended. It blows my mind. Power to the bosom nectar I say!! Our bodies are phenomenal and know exactly what to do. How can people be offended by something so natural? A bubba has gotta eat. Nom nom 💦💦💦 . . . . #ThirdTrimester #Postpartum #Motherhood #Breastfeeding #NormalizeBreastfeeding #TribedDeMama #HomeBirth #BosomNectar #FeedingWithLoveSubmission #FeedingWithLove #Lactation #ConsciousParenting #BreastfeedWithoutFear #FedIsBest #MamasMilk
In August she hit out at the “controversy, shame, pressure and sexualisation” of the act in a similar post.
She wrote: “The controversy/shame/pressure/sexualisation of the breast in relation to feeding seems even more bizarre to me now.
“Breastfeeding is fricking beautiful!! Finn knew how to latch almost as soon as he was placed on my chest.
“It’s instinct. It’s normal. It’s as nature intended. It blows my mind. Power to the bosom nectar I say!! Our bodies are phenomenal and know exactly what to do. How can people be offended by something so natural? A bubba has gotta eat. Nom nom.”
Join the conversation - comment here