Former Neighbours star Natalie Hoflin shares breastfeeding photo after slamming 'sexualisation of the breast'

Ex-Neighbours actress Natalie Hoflin has reaffirmed her love of breastfeeding.

The former soap star shared a photo on Instagram of her feeding baby son Finn during a hike in the Grand Canyon in the US.

Alongside the image she posted #NormalizeBreastfeeding, #FedIsBest and #FeedingIsLove.

In August she hit out at the “controversy, shame, pressure and sexualisation” of the act in a similar post.

She wrote: “The controversy/shame/pressure/sexualisation of the breast in relation to feeding seems even more bizarre to me now.

“Breastfeeding is fricking beautiful!! Finn knew how to latch almost as soon as he was placed on my chest.

“It’s instinct. It’s normal. It’s as nature intended. It blows my mind. Power to the bosom nectar I say!! Our bodies are phenomenal and know exactly what to do. How can people be offended by something so natural? A bubba has gotta eat. Nom nom.”