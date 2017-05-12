Former N-Dubz rapper Dapper to face court on assault charge

Former N-Dubz rapper Dappy will appear in court charged with assault.

The ex-Celebrity Big Brother contestant, whose real name is Costadinos Contostavlos, was arrested after armed police were called to an altercation between a man and woman in a residential street.

Hertfordshire Police said nobody was seriously hurt in the incident in Hatfield at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Dappy. File image

A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Police said the 29-year-old, of Roe Green Close, Hatfield, has been charged with a public order offence, possession of a bladed article and assault by beating.

She added he had been remanded in custody to appear at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A representative for the star said the allegations were "not true".