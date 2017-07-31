Former Fair City star helps little girl tick something off her bucket list

Actor and singer Ryan O’Shaughnessy surprised a little girl recently who is battling a rare condition.

Daisy, 4, has Rett Syndrome, a genetic neurological developmental disorder. She has limited mobility and cannot eat without a tube.

She and her family made a bucket list and set up a GoFundMe page to "fill her short life with memories that will live on forever".

Last week, Daisy had an extra special experience which ticked off the fourth thing on her list: "having my favourite song sung by the real artist and not my mummy".

Ryan, who was best known as Mark in Fair City before he took part in the Voice of Ireland, paid her a visit and sang a song he wrote for Pieta House; 'Just Down The Road', which happens to be Daisy's favourite song.

Watch the touching moment here:

So sweet.

Click here to donate to Daisy's GoFundMe page.