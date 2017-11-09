Former Bond girl Karin Dor dies aged 79

German actress Karin Dor has died aged 79.

She starred in the 1967 film You Only Live Twice as an assassin sent by James Bond’s nemesis Blofeld to kill the British agent.

Karin Dor played an assassin sent to kill James Bond in 1967’s You Only Live Twice (dpa via AP/PA)

According to the Associated Press, German news agency dpa cited a Munich theatre where Dor had worked for a long time, reporting on Wednesday that she had died at the beginning of the week in a care home.

Dor starred in dozens of films, TV productions and theatre plays during a career that began in her German homeland when she was 17.

Apart from would-be 007 assassin Helga Brandt – who ended up being fed to piranhas – Dor was also in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1969 thriller, Topaz.

On TV, she starred in the American crime series Ironside and The F.B.I.

Dor was married three times, most recently to American stuntman and actor George Robotham, who died in 2007.