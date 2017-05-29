Former Blue Peter stars queue up to praise ’best ever’ presenter John Noakes

Konnie Huq and Anthea Turner are among those expressing their sadness at the death of show “legend” John Noakes, who died peacefully in his sleep. 

Former Blue Peter presenters were among the first stars to pay tribute to show “legend” John Noakes who died peacefully in his sleep.

The 83-year-old was the programme’s longest serving presenter.

Konnie Huq took to Twitter to express her sorrow, writing: “He was a legend. So sad…”.

Anthea Turner called the presenter a “Blue Peter favourite”, and Zoe Salmon, who presented the show between 2004 and 2008, tweeted:

Katy Hill credited Noakes for her desire to present the children’s show.

Former presenter turned actress and author Janet Ellis, said:

As well as former Blue Peter presenters, others who fondly remembered Noakes were quick to pay tribute.

Responding to a tweet referring to the TV star as “special to everyone of a certain age in this country”, comedian Omid Djalili, tweeted: “Well said. John Noakes meant so much to so many of us. Such a sad day.”
