Former Batman actor Adam West dies after leukaemia battle

Former Batman actor Adam West has died aged 88, his family said.

He died peacefully on Friday night after a “short but brave battle with leukaemia”, a family statement read on West’s official Facebook page.

They added: “It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news.

Adam West has died (Lennox Mclendon/AP)

“He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him.

“We know you’ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today.”

West rose to fame during the 1960s for his camp TV portrayal of the superhero and his alter ego Bruce Wayne.

Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too - West Family pic.twitter.com/8bkEq1C2ao — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 10, 2017

While Batman remained his signature role, West also collected nearly 50 movie credits including roles in Drop Dead Gorgeous, The New Age, An American Vampire Story and Robinson Crusoe On Mars.

He notched up a number of other TV roles while younger audiences will recognise him for voicing Mayor Adam West in Family Guy. He also lent his vocals to The Simpsons, Rugrats, Johnny Bravo and dozens more.

Born in 1928 in Walla Walla, Washington state, he launched his acting career in Hawaii in the 1950s.

Adam West was beloved by fans (Richard Shotwell/AP)

He is survived by his wife, Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Tributes began to pour in for the fan favourite.

Thank you #AdamWest for being the funniest superhero of all time as #Batman https://t.co/6ROrHN4YOv — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) June 10, 2017

Many of those expressing their sadness shared that West’s portrayal of the Caped Crusader had been their childhood hero.

Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly "cool" to tell you what you meant to my childhood. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 10, 2017

Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! pic.twitter.com/6QAZnOhtMs — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 10, 2017

Adam West my after school hours were filled with Adam West my after school hours were filled with excitement watching you battle fantastic Villains. You were a delight to meet on the convention circuit. John Barrowman MBE

Mark Hamill, who appeared in later incarnations of Batman and worked with West on a short called Batman: New Times, shared his condolences.

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017