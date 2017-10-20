Former actress accuses Harvey Weinstein of forcing her to touch his genitals

A former actress, who once appeared in NBC sitcom The Facts Of Life, has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

Heather Kerr claimed the movie mogul forced her to touch his genitals during a meeting in Hollywood in 1989 when she was an aspiring actress in her 20s.

“He had this sleazy smile on his face. Because he was sitting so close on this couch I started to get a sick feeling in my stomach. The next thing I knew he unzipped his pants and pulled out his penis,” Kerr said during a press conference with high profile women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred.

Harvey Weinstein and Gwyneth Paltrow with Oscars won for Shakespeare In Love in 1999 (PA)

The ex-actress, who has waived her right to anonymity, continued: “My heart started pounding. My mind started racing. How do I deal with this? How do I get out of this? Am I going to get out of this? How is this happening?

“He then grabbed my hand and pulled me towards him and forced my hand onto his penis and held it there. I was frozen with fear, trying to remain calm, trying not to freak out because, after all, there was nobody else in the office.”

She said Weinstein told her “this was how things worked in Hollywood and that all of the actresses that had made it, had made it this way”.

“He told me that first I’d have sex with him and then he would take me to parties and show me who I needed to sleep with after that, but that he first needed to know how good I was,” Kerr added.

She said she quit acting “not long after that” and had told the story to “only a very few people over the years”.

“I felt so powerless, because he is, after all very powerful and very well known… and very successful. I didn’t think anyone would believe me. I was nobody. Why would they believe me?” she added.

It comes as Weinstein – who has “unequivocally denied” allegations of non-consensual sex – is being investigated by police in the UK and Los Angeles.

Dozens of women have alleged the producer sexually assaulted them while stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are among those accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment.

At the press conference, Ms Allred directed her statement at Weinstein, saying he was “done” adding: “Women won’t take it anymore.”

Ms Allred’s daughter is lawyer Lisa Bloom, who was advising Weinstein following the initial accusations that were made in the New York Times, but she quit soon afterwards.