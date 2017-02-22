Forget the daters, this RTÉ staff member is the latest star of First Dates Ireland

Another week, another reason to fall in love with one singleton taking part in First Dates Ireland.

First there was the couple who both embarked on their very first date ever, then there was the legendary Paddy Smyth and of course Gary and Aine, who are now Facebook official.

But this week, it’s slightly different.

As we watched the TV show's newest teaser of the adorable Star Wars couple - who also melted our hearts - we came across something that made us fall head over heels in love with someone else.

The person who created the subtitles for the RTÉ Facebook clip.

Spot it?

The staff member attempted to add subtitles to the clip of the couple chatting all things Star Wars, when the couple decided to do their best Chewbacca impressions.

Dear RTÉ staff member, who are you and are you single?