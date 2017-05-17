Forbidden Fruit have just announced the deets of their after party
17/05/2017 - 13:42:30Back to Showbiz Home
Organisers over Dublin’s Forbidden Fruit festival have announced the lineup for Forbidden Fruit By Night, the festival’s afterparty.
This is when a host of the festival’s artists head to various different locations around the city and continue the party until 3am.
So without further ado, here’s who’s going to be where and when.
Saturday,June 3
Booka Shade - Button Factory
Mall Grab & 67 - The Grand Social
Hot Chip (DJ Set) - Wigwam
Snakehips & LUI - Opium Rooms
Ghost Culture & More - Wah Wah Club
Tengu (to be announced)
Mother Club
Sunday, June 4
Maceo Plex & Gardens Of God - Button Factory
District Magazine with Brame & Hamo - The Grand Social
Peggy Gou, and more - Tengu
KiNK & Hybrasil - Opium Rooms
Denis Sulta and more - Wah Wah Club
Wigwam (to be announced)
Chelsea Drug Store (to be announced)
Xico (to be announced)
Monday, June 5
Orange Tree Edits - Chelsea Drug Store
DJ Deece - Button Factory
Wastee - The Grand Social
Unfortunately gigs are only available to those who have Forbidden Fruit wristbands but don’t worry just pop onto the festival’s official website to find out where you can get your hands on one.
This year's festival takes place over the June Bank Holiday Weekend and impresses with headlines such as Bon Iver, Lisa Hannigan, The Staves and Booka Shade.
Join the conversation - comment here