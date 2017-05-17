Forbidden Fruit have just announced the deets of their after party

Organisers over Dublin’s Forbidden Fruit festival have announced the lineup for Forbidden Fruit By Night, the festival’s afterparty.

This is when a host of the festival’s artists head to various different locations around the city and continue the party until 3am.

So without further ado, here’s who’s going to be where and when.

Saturday,June 3

Booka Shade - Button Factory

Mall Grab & 67 - The Grand Social

Hot Chip (DJ Set) - Wigwam

Snakehips & LUI - Opium Rooms

Ghost Culture & More - Wah Wah Club

Tengu (to be announced)

Mother Club

Sunday, June 4

Maceo Plex & Gardens Of God - Button Factory

District Magazine with Brame & Hamo - The Grand Social

Peggy Gou, and more - Tengu

KiNK & Hybrasil - Opium Rooms

Denis Sulta and more - Wah Wah Club

Wigwam (to be announced)

Chelsea Drug Store (to be announced)

Xico (to be announced)

Monday, June 5

Orange Tree Edits - Chelsea Drug Store

DJ Deece - Button Factory

Wastee - The Grand Social

Unfortunately gigs are only available to those who have Forbidden Fruit wristbands but don’t worry just pop onto the festival’s official website to find out where you can get your hands on one.

This year's festival takes place over the June Bank Holiday Weekend and impresses with headlines such as Bon Iver, Lisa Hannigan, The Staves and Booka Shade.