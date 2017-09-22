Foo Fighters top charts with new album Concrete And Gold

US rockers the Foo Fighters have scored their fourth UK number one album with new record Concrete And Gold.

The Dave Grohl-fronted group’s ninth album shifted more than 60,000 copies across physical and digital formats and streaming equivalent sales to debut in pole position, the Official Charts Company said.

Foo Fighters’ previous chart-topping albums are One By One (2002), Echoes, Silence, Patience And Grace (2007) and Wasting Light (2011).

CONCRETE AND GOLD 9.15.17 A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Veteran singer-songwriter Gary Numan is at number two this week with his new album Savage (Songs From A Broken World), scoring him his first top 10 album in 35 years.

Ed Sheeran’s stronghold on the charts continues as he remains at number three with his third album Divide, while The Script are at number four with Freedom Child and Rag’N’Bone Man’s Human rounds off the top five.

The Official Albums Chart has also seen a huge spike in sales for London singer-songwriter Sampha’s record Process following his Mercury Prize win last week.

Sampha (David Jensen/PA)

According to data released by the Official Charts Company and UK labels body the BPI, combined sales and streams of the album rose by 517%.

Over on the singles chart, Sam Smith has notched up a second week at number one with ballad Too Good At Goodbyes.

Dua Lipa remains at number two with New Rules, and US pop star Pink’s What About Us is up one place from last week at number three.

Taylor Swift’s comeback single Look What You Made Me Do is at number four, and new in at number five is Rockstar by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage.