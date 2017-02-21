First trailer for Guy Ritchie's King Arthur released

The first trailer for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is now online.

The film is a new take on the Arthurian legend from acclaimed English filmmaker Guy Ritchie, and stars Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam in the title role, Jude Law as Arthur’s scheming uncle Vortigern, and Astrid Bergès-Frisbey as Mage.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword follows Arthur’s journey from lowly peasant to the King of England, and will be released in Irish cinemas on May 12, 2017.

Check out the debut trailer below.