First teaser for Lady Gaga’s Netflix doc shows star under the knife

Lady Gaga has an operation, gets a tattoo and performs at the Super Bowl in the first teaser trailer for her new Netflix documentary.

The pop star is the subject of Gaga: Five Foot Two, in which viewers see her being mobbed on her way to her car, dancing, singing and lying on the back of a horse.

The short clip also shows her wincing in pain as she lies on an operating table, and getting a new tattoo.

As she prepares for the Super Bowl half-time show, in which she performed a stunt that made it appear she jumped from the roof of the NRG Stadium down onto the field below, she says: “I’m going to fight like f**king hell for them to f**king love this.”

She is also seen working with producer Mark Ronson and being embraced by designer Donatella Versace.

The documentary will stream on Netflix from September 22.