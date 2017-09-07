First teaser for Lady Gaga’s Netflix doc shows star under the knife
07/09/2017 - 11:50:42Back to Showbiz Home
Lady Gaga has an operation, gets a tattoo and performs at the Super Bowl in the first teaser trailer for her new Netflix documentary.
The pop star is the subject of Gaga: Five Foot Two, in which viewers see her being mobbed on her way to her car, dancing, singing and lying on the back of a horse.
The short clip also shows her wincing in pain as she lies on an operating table, and getting a new tattoo.
As she prepares for the Super Bowl half-time show, in which she performed a stunt that made it appear she jumped from the roof of the NRG Stadium down onto the field below, she says: “I’m going to fight like f**king hell for them to f**king love this.”
She is also seen working with producer Mark Ronson and being embraced by designer Donatella Versace.
The documentary will stream on Netflix from September 22.
Join the conversation - comment here