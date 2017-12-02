First star departs jungle in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi backed Rebekah Vardy to win as she became the first person to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017.

Upon hearing the news she was leaving the jungle, she cheered and said: “I’ll see my babies. I’m not upset, I will see you all on the other side.”

After departing the jungle, she told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I’m so relieved. I miss my children like crazy.”

You have voted and @ShappiKhorsandi is the first to leave the Jungle! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/N1krD8Yajv — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 1, 2017

Starting to cry, she added: “I feel like I had the most incredible experience and I will never forget it.

“I think I got off lightly, I only got bitten by about 100,000 ants, some people had it a lot worse. My last challenge wasn’t gory, it was funny and silly.”

However, Khorsandi said she struggled with the food deprivation, saying: “It messes with your head, it messes with your mood.

“You think you’re going to have games and fun but everyone is so tired.”

She said the hardest part of her experience was swimming fully dressed with a heavy backpack on.

Khorsandi said: “That river was the only point when I was like ‘This is not fun’.”

Asked who she would like to see crowned champion, she said: “The person I think really deserves to win this is Becky.”

Earlier in the episode Dennis Wise was given immunity from elimination after Jamie Lomas, Amir Khan and Georgia “Toff” Toffolo secured an immunity key in a chamber challenge dubbed The Thread Of Dread.

Lomas and Vardy also took part in a Bushtucker Challenge, in which they secured eight stars for the camp, landing them a goat leg for dinner.