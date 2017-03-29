First reactions to Pirates of the Caribbean 5 at CinemaCon

The Walt Disney Studios unveiled the fifth instalment in their Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise Dead Men Tell No Tales at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Initial reactions from those in attendance were largely positive, celebrating a return to form for the franchise and the well-done VFX.

Johnny Depp (Matt Crossick/PA)

Gizmodo writer Germain Lussier wrote that it was the best since the first, adding that while that is not saying much, it does occasionally capture that magic.

Collider.com editor in chief Steven Weintraub praised the action set pieces and said it was better than the fourth.

Johnny Depp plays Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean films (Disney)

The swashbuckling film sees the return of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow and Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa and introduces a new young cast in Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario.

The new film is due for release at the end of May.