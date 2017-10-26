First look at S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt on EastEnders set

First look pictures of former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt in EastEnders have been released.

The singer-turned-actress was seen on location on Thursday for her first day of filming on the BBC One soap, shortly after her new role was announced.

Spearritt, 36, greeted her new co-stars Lorraine Stanley and Clair Norris, who play mother and daughter Karen Taylor and Bernadette Taylor respectively.

Hannah Spearritt and Lorraine Stanley on EastEnders set (Duncan Ireland/BBC)

Spearritt will appear in the soap for a short stint as Karen’s younger sister Kandice Taylor.

Making her way to the shoot, Spearritt smiled as she gave Stanley a hug before getting to work.

She is the latest pop star to arrive in Albert Square and follows in the footsteps of Blue star Lee Ryan, who earlier this year took on the role of Harry “Woody” Woodward.

Spearritt, who previously appeared in ITV’s sci-fi drama Primeval, said: “I’m over the moon to be joining the show, it’s such a huge part of British telly.

Hannah Spearritt as Kandice Taylor in EastEnders (Duncan Ireland/BBC)

“I’m really looking forward to getting started and I can’t wait to see the Square in the flesh… Walford here I come.”

The Taylor family first appeared in Albert Square in May, but little is known of Karen’s sibling.

Spearritt’s episodes will air later this year.