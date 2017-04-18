First look at Lady Gaga on big screen in A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga has shared a first glimpse of A Star Is Born, in which she appears alongside Bradley Cooper.

The singer will play fledgling actress and singer Ally in her debut lead role in a big screen production.

The shot shows the 31-year-old singing into a microphone on stage next to The Hangover star Bradley as he clutches a semi-acoustic guitar.

After her Coachella festival headline set, she posted to Instagram: “I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I’m so lucky to call my friend.

“I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen.

“The story of A Star Is Born is so special and I’m so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can’t wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5 …”

Gaga, who is credited under her birth name Stefani Germanotta, will assume a role akin to Judy Garland’s Esther Blodgett in the 1954 musical of the same name.

Bradley, 42, will direct the film as well as play ageing rock star Jackson Maine, who aids Ally’s ascent to fame despite his career being in decline.

The film is scheduled for release in September 2018.