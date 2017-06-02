First look at Ed Sheeran doing Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Ed Sheeran will strum on the guitar to his hit Castle On The Hill and belt out his track Sing when he takes part in Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

The chart-topping star was spotted filming the segment for Corden’s US chat show in Los Angeles in February and viewers will finally get to see it when it airs next Tuesday.

Ed’s appearance on the show is part of the “all-star line-up” joining the host when he brings his show to the UK next week.

The three episodes of The Late Late Show will also feature Tom Cruise, Harry Styles and David Beckham as well as Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt, Kit Harington and Sir Ben Kingsley, as well as Russell Brand, boxer Anthony Joshua and Kings Of Leon.

It will also feature a Drop The Mic rap battle with The Voice UK judge Jennifer Hudson.

The shows will be broadcast from London over three nights next week on Sky 1, and on CBS in the US.

A trailer for the special episodes shows brief glimpses at the Carpool Karaoke segment before James warns the audience: “My accent gets thicker when I’m back home, even I don’t know what I’m saying.”

:: The Late Late Show special London episodes will air at 10pm on Sky and Now TV between June 7-9.