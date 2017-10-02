First look at Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in Chaos Walking

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland have been pictured as their Chaos Walking characters for the first time.

The Star Wars actress, 25, and the Spider-Man star, 21, share the screen in Doug Liman’s upcoming big-screen adaptation of the first book in author Patrick Ness’s dystopian young adult novel series.

Ness has tweeted a first-look image from the production, showing Ridley and Holland looking muddy and dishevelled as they stand together on a rock.

Tom Holland (Ian West/PA)

The film is due to be released in 2019.