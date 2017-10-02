First look at Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in Chaos Walking

Back to Showbiz Home

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland have been pictured as their Chaos Walking characters for the first time.

The Star Wars actress, 25, and the Spider-Man star, 21, share the screen in Doug Liman’s upcoming big-screen adaptation of the first book in author Patrick Ness’s dystopian young adult novel series.

Ness has tweeted a first-look image from the production, showing Ridley and Holland looking muddy and dishevelled as they stand together on a rock.

Tom Holland (Ian West/PA)

The film is due to be released in 2019.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Movies, UK, Showbiz, Ridley, UK, Chaos Walking, Daisy Ridley, Doug Liman, Patrick Ness, Tom Holland, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz