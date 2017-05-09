First Eurovision semi-final is over - there is outrage at some of the results

Part one of the three-part extravaganza that is Eurovision is over and ten finalists are through to Saturday’s finale.

Or to put it another way - Eurovision is over for the eight countries who didn’t make it through tonight’s contest.

Congratulations Moldova, Azerbaijan, Greece, Sweden, Portugal, Poland, Armenia, Australia, Cyprus and Belgium.

But social media seems to be most concerned with the acts who didn’t make it through - farewell to Montenegro, Latvia, Finland, Albania, Iceland, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Georgia.

Our Eurovision correspondent today described the Finnish entry as “a dark horse for the crown” and it appears he is not the only fan of the song. There has been an outraged reaction to them not getting through.

Others are mourning the loss of Montenegro's Venga Boys-esque offering.

