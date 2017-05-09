First Eurovision semi-final is over - there is outrage at some of the results

Part one of the three-part extravaganza that is Eurovision is over and ten finalists are through to Saturday’s finale.

Or to put it another way - Eurovision is over for the eight countries who didn’t make it through tonight’s contest.

Congratulations to the first 10 finalists of #Eurovision 2017 ✨👏

🇲🇩🇦🇿🇬🇷🇸🇪🇵🇹🇵🇱🇦🇲🇦🇺🇨🇾🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/uMSx3VK8Zb — #CelebrateDiversity (@ESCactivities) May 9, 2017

Congratulations Moldova, Azerbaijan, Greece, Sweden, Portugal, Poland, Armenia, Australia, Cyprus and Belgium.

But social media seems to be most concerned with the acts who didn’t make it through - farewell to Montenegro, Latvia, Finland, Albania, Iceland, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Georgia.

Our Eurovision correspondent today described the Finnish entry as “a dark horse for the crown” and it appears he is not the only fan of the song. There has been an outraged reaction to them not getting through.

Me right now because Finland and Montenegro didn't qualify #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/luz4by1T2z — ExtermiNATE (@NathanielScz) May 9, 2017

Shame on the jury and public, Australia, Poland and Greece robbed Finland and Latvia. #Eurovision — Eurovision Gamer (@EurovisionGamer) May 9, 2017

Me, when i learned that Finland didn't pass the semi final...#esc2017 pic.twitter.com/6Mft4njuws — Emre Nayim (@emrenayim) May 9, 2017

Others are mourning the loss of Montenegro's Venga Boys-esque offering.

I'm waaaaay too invested in #Eurovision to not be genuinely upset about Montenegro not qualifying. Travesty. — Jesper Thunström (@jaxonthunder) May 9, 2017

the loss is even bigger when you realize we won't hear Graham Norton's commentary on Montenegro #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/YZxWtfiDgx — Pavla Vostřezová (@Pajusche) May 9, 2017

and here i thought we had left 2016's tragedies behind us but alas #Eurovision robbed montenegro — montenegro's stan🗡 (@EclipsingTheSun) May 9, 2017

