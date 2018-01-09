First Dates Ireland may have uncovered the worst first date ever

First dates - sometimes they make you feel like you’ve had the best date ever. And sometimes, well, they’re a car crash.

First Dates Ireland is back on our screens tonight and it will be nothing if not entertaining.

Leigh and Niamh from Athenry are entering the restaurant for the show’s first ever double date.

And Leigh is set up with Samuel, who revealed his celebrity crush is none other than Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

However, as they sit down to eat, it becomes clear love is not in the air.

As Samuel heads to the bathroom, Leigh speaks to best friend Niamh to get some emotional support.

We can’t wait to see the full episode - and here's hoping Leigh and Samuel have better luck on their next dates.

First Dates Ireland airs tonight at 9.30pm on RTÉ2.