First Dates Ireland: Bird poop and dead wife 'jokes'

Tonight on First Dates Ireland Daniele stole the show with what can only be described as the worst joke ever.

Daniele, a 40-year-old Italian living in Dublin, opened the conversation with a "joke" that his former wife died in a car accident when he was drink-driving.

Everyone was as confused as Lisa, 41-years-old from Derry, but she recovered surprisingly well from the Italian humour. Awkward.

They agreed to see each other again in "a more relaxed setting".

Daniele even serenaded her at the end with a song about "his dead wife"... what just happened. Seriously.

Two women called Katie appeared on the show tonight but the audience was captivated by Katie who was matched with Eoin.

Katie discussed her relationship with alcohol before her date started. It turned out to be very emotional as she described how she's "ready to be with someone now" after recovering from depression.

Eoin was late to meet a visibly nervous Katie. Apparently a bird had pooped on him on his way... isn't that supposed to be good luck? Chancer.

Katie ended up sharing her story with Eoin who was very understanding. The pair had a very romantic date and decided to see each other again.
By Claire Anderson

