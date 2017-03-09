First Dates Ireland: Bird poop and dead wife 'jokes'

Tonight on First Dates Ireland Daniele stole the show with what can only be described as the worst joke ever.

Daniele, a 40-year-old Italian living in Dublin, opened the conversation with a "joke" that his former wife died in a car accident when he was drink-driving.

Everyone was as confused as Lisa, 41-years-old from Derry, but she recovered surprisingly well from the Italian humour. Awkward.

😂😂😂Italian banter goes a bit too far. #FirstDatesIreland — michaela_omara (@MichaelaOmara) March 9, 2017

Oh awkward that was a horrible joke to make #daniela #FirstDatesIreland — Gill (@x_gillersx) March 9, 2017

"A joke" I think he needs a new one....#FirstDatesIreland — Sháuna (@shaunasavage16) March 9, 2017

I m not sure if the format of this show includes a prize but give it to daniel for the fake dead wife banter #FirstDatesIreland — Sean O'Sullivan (@sullyguy07) March 9, 2017

Jesus a wife dying in a car crash that you were drunk driving in is NOT a joke you'd want to be making 😳 #FirstDatesIreland — Shellers Ní M (@shellsbells_XD) March 9, 2017

Well that joke about his wife dying in a car crash with him drunk at the wheel was sooo romantic.....holy jaysus 🙈🙈🙈 #FirstDatesIreland — Mia Mac ♥ (@MarieMac29) March 9, 2017

Ah, the old ‘I was drunk driving and killed my wife’ icebreaker. Oldest trick in the book. #FirstDatesIreland — Sean Mescall (@seanmescall) March 9, 2017

They agreed to see each other again in "a more relaxed setting".

Daniele even serenaded her at the end with a song about "his dead wife"... what just happened. Seriously.

Two women called Katie appeared on the show tonight but the audience was captivated by Katie who was matched with Eoin.

Katie discussed her relationship with alcohol before her date started. It turned out to be very emotional as she described how she's "ready to be with someone now" after recovering from depression.

The size of the lady balls on that Katie on #FirstDatesIreland admitting her problems on national TV. Actually inspirational. #girlpower — Dearbhla McCumiskey (@Derblabla) March 9, 2017

Katie's a super empowering young lady. Hope she gets a nice lad #FirstDatesIreland — Anthony Geoghegan Jr (@anthony7jr) March 9, 2017

Eoin was late to meet a visibly nervous Katie. Apparently a bird had pooped on him on his way... isn't that supposed to be good luck? Chancer.

"I was on my way but a bird shat on me". My kind of conversation starter, I think we need to meet, Eoin 😘 🐦 #FirstDatesIreland — Makooooooo (@RattlingBones) March 9, 2017

Ah - the aul "a bird shat on me" excuse ... 😒😒 #FirstDatesIreland — Ciara Barron (@CiaraBarron) March 9, 2017

A bird shat on me 😂 only on the first dates Ireland 🐦 💩 #FirstDatesIreland — Gavin Mc Grath (@GavMcgrath) March 9, 2017

A bird shat on me ...... sexy !!! 😂😂😂 #FirstDatesIreland — 💫Jennifer Swaine 💋 (@jenswaine) March 9, 2017

Katie ended up sharing her story with Eoin who was very understanding. The pair had a very romantic date and decided to see each other again.