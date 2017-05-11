First dater praised for removing her wig during dinner

An alopecia sufferer has been praised online for removing her wig on last night’s episode of First Dates.

Beauty therapist Eve Betts started losing her hair when she was three years old and has never been on a date without a wig.

Paired with teaching assistant Jordan, the couple brought up the subject of hair when pointed out that he used to have a topknot.

She then revealed that she was wearing a wig and has a tattoo on the side of her head.

Without hesitation she removed the wig and explained her condition.

After the reveal Jordan reassured her that her lack of hair suited her and suggested she keeps it off for the rest of the date.

*Awh*

After a quick trip to the bathroom, Eve continued the rest of her date without her wig, and as she sat back down he told her she was “beautiful and unique”.

Although she did then crash our hopes for true love and decide not to take him up on a second date.

She later took to Twitter to thank everyone for the support.