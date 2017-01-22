First celebrity exit from Dancing with the Stars

It was D-Day at Dancing with the Stars as the first celebity was voted off the show tonight.

Tension was time high backstage as the public and judges votes were totted up before host Amanda Byram declared that Hughie Maughan was going home.

First on the ballroom floor was Katherine Lynch and her partner Kai Widdrington who stunned the audience as she stepped up a gear with a little Cuban charm, as they Cha Cha’d to ‘Express Yourself’ by Madonna. Katherine and Kai put on a punchy sassy and fun performance Loraine was full of praise “Tonight you were the cha cha queen”.

“You were the Madonna of the dancefloor tonight, fun flirty and sexy” said Julian.

Critical Brian said Katherine has made a huge development since last week. They scored a respectable 18 from the judges.

Top of the judges’ leader board Hometown singer Dayl Cronin and his partner Ksenia Zsihotska were up next.

The duo brought back the hip hop steps to their Tango to ‘Drag Me Down’ by One Direction.

Julian was full of praise “Fiery intense strong you were very masculine”.

However Brian was quite critical “Posture was pretty good and you balanced the aggression quite well” even though he wasn’t happy with his hip hop steps after his first warning, saying he has one strike left.

Loraine was also critical “I love to see a little bit more tango, that was more Paso Doble”. They scored a 19.

The twinkle toed Kerry man was still on a high after his debut salsa two weeks ago, this week Aidan O’Mahony and his partner Valeria Milova stepped through a wardrobe Narnia style to take on a ballroom classic –The Quickstep to ‘Little Talks’ by Of Monsters and Men.

Brian said “It took a while to get going, but when you did you went with power and aggression, my problem was the gap between you was massive and it wasn’t quite as good as your salsa, if you stay in the competition you can redeem yourself next week” Lorraine said “It left me short changed , although it was great.”

Julian added “There were no monsters but theatrics…..next week bring it up the tempo.”

They got a disappointing 16.

Determined diet pro Dr. Eva Orsmond and partner Sean Smullen danced a foxy version of the Foxtrot to ‘Let’s Do It’ by Diana Ross in a slow, elegant and graceful performance.

Loraine was very pleased. “You did work very hard this week, what you did in terms of the steps you did perfect footwork,” she said, as was Julian, who said: “Last week we got doctor fun this week we got doctor eleganzia” .

Generally critical Brian was very positive. “It was very good musicality and I felt the technique was very solid. It was a lot easier on the palate than last week, he said.”

They scored an 18.

Des Bishop’s debut dance was a tango which showcased a much more serious side of the funnyman.

This week the comedian side of Des was back, giving a tropical performance of a Salsa with his partner Giulia Dotta to ‘Club Tropicana’ by Wham!

Following the advice of the judges of being less aggressive and serious, this performance was full of smiles and winks.

Julian said “If George Michael was looking down on you he’d be proud.”

Loraine was also impressed “You’ve got to keep knuckling down and get the hard work done”.

The judge's technical comment was “the performance was summed up by the positive, it was perfect”.

They scored a 21 from the judges.

After criticism on his technique for his debut dance, a toned down Hughie Maughan and Emily Barker were determined to shine with their performance this week and succeeded, as they glided across the ballroom elegantly with a Waltz to ‘What the World Needs Now is Love’ by Will Young.

“I felt in week one Cha Cha gave you the chance to be the showman that you are, but in fairness you did a pretty good job. I am genuinely surprised,” said Brian.

“It had the essence of waltz and your surprising me, you can actually do it” said Loraine.

“Hughie you’re a born showman and entertainer, there was some lovely moments in that dance.” said Julian. They scored 17 from the judges.

Teresa Mannion took on a whole new journey this week with John Nolan as she shuffled her way to a Cha Cha to ‘Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)’ by Kelly Clarkson, with the lyrics of the song resonating a message she wanted to share with those who have also battled cancer.

Despite catching her heel in her fishnets; Brian was of course critical.

“Teresa Mannion has a pair of legs, shame you didn’t use them a bit more, few hiccups here and there but I will say this performance didn’t kill you, and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”.

“You have a great will and a great passion” said Julian.

They scored a 15 with the judges.

Thalia Heffernan, the youngest celebrity at 21 was disappointed with last week’s performance, and spent the week perfecting her technique with Curtis Pritchard ahead of tonight’s Rumba to ‘High Hopes’ by Kodaline.

After injuring her ribs during a fall earlier in the week, Thalia gave her very best effort in a sensual rumba.

She seriously impressed Julian and Brian.

“Girl that was sensual, that was passionate, the romance between the two of you, and you gave great face”, said Julian, while Brian said: “Technically an excellent performance” Loraine was extremely impressed with Thalia’s ability.

“As soon as someone does rumba walks on their own in their heels you know they’ve got it”.

They scored a satisfactory 21.

They seriously impressed the judges last week and tonight was no exception as they treated the audience to a Tango.

Denise McCormack and Ryan McShane stunned all with Denise’s spectacular dancing skills in ‘El Tango de Roxanne’ by End of Iris which earned a standing ovation from the audience.

“It wasn’t perfect, it was technically good and emotionally excellent” said Brian.

With Loraine saying “It was a masterclass, absolutely excellent” and Julian calling it “Dark passionate and fiery, you were box office”.

They scored a 26.

The elder statesman of the group, Señor Des Cahill did a take on a traditional (eh- ) Spanish Paso Doble, based on the matador inspired performance to ‘Malagueña’ by Ernesto Lecuona.

Des and dance partner Karen Byrne also earned a standing ovation and some chanting from the crowd.

Loraine said: “You put everything into it, attitude, arms everything” with Julian saying: “Tonight you became Desarado, loved your face, you were in the moment”.

Brian was slightly harsher: “You reminded me more of my grandmother in the kitchen trying to swat a fly”.

They scored a generous 18.

Glamourous Aoibinn Garrihy lit up the ballroom with her partner Vitali Kozmin with a Quickstep to ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ by Cheryl with impressive footwork.

Julian was impressed saying; “It was sharp, lovely foot combinations, lovely foot line, great posture, the fusion between actress and dancer came across”.

Brian gave high praise: “You maintained the best top line from any of the girls so far”.

They scored a 22.

The Pro Group Dance Cha Cha’d to ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’ by Justin Timberlake with a fabulous feat of fancy footwork.

Finally, with the votes counted and added to the judges scores the first to leave the competition was Hughie Maughan and Emily Barker.