First acts announced for this year’s Longitude festival

Mumford and Sons have been confirmed as the first act to play this year’s Longitude festival.

The band will take over the festival on Saturday with their personally curated line-up as part of their Gentlemen Of The Road Stopover events.

The band said: “This collaboration with Latitude is one of the most exciting things we’re doing this year. Ever since we started working on Gentlemen Of The Road Stopovers, we’ve really enjoyed curating line-ups and sharing not only our own music but also sharing music of artists who we love and are listening to regularly.

Included amongst the acts within the collab are BAABA MAL, Jack Garratt, Glass Animals, Lucy Rose and The Very Best.

We're very excited to be taking over a day at @LatitudeFest and @LongitudeFest this Summer with a handpicked line-up! pic.twitter.com/XVH0x5ZiXL — GentlemenOfTheRoad (@gotrofficial) March 1, 2017

The festival will take place from July 14 - 16 in Dublin’s Marlay Park.