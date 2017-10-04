Fired Apprentice hopeful Danny says Charles was playing a game

Apprentice contestant Danny Grant accused show colleague Charles Burns of playing a game after he became the first to be booted from the show.

The pair both ended up in front of Lord Alan Sugar in the boardroom at the end of the BBC One series opening on Wednesday night, following their team’s loss of more than £100 on their first task.

Grant, who owns an online retail store, was named project manager for the challenge of creating and selling a line of healthy burgers, but he faced criticism from the beginning as he struggled to be decisive.

Lord Sugar also made his disappointment with the men’s team clear, branding their performance of the day as “diabolical”.

They also frustrated mentor Claude Littner by taking too long just to come up with their team name, Vitality.

He warned Burns about being “a little bit disruptive” but said he would give him the “benefit of the doubt”, after the first round.

Burns and Grant shared a make-up hug after they left the room, but Grant later said: “The biggest mistake I made was trusting Charles as sub-team leader.

“It shouldn’t be me sitting here, it should be Charles, because the reality is that a personality like that, he’s going to get sacked within the next couple of weeks anyway.”

Meanwhile, there were some conflicts throughout the day among the women’s team, but their efforts to produce a range of luxury chicken and beef burgers and sell them to hungry workers in London’s Canary Wharf earned them a profit of £236.78.

While mentor Karren Brady was far from impressed with their product, their victory also won them a boozy vegetarian feast, cooked by the UK’s youngest Michelin star chef Tommy Banks.

The Apprentice will continue next week when the 17 remaining hopefuls battle it out for the coveted £250,000 investment and business partnership from Lord Sugar.