Find out who is dancing what in this weekend’s Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing’s Debbie McGee will tackle the tango this Saturday seven days after she topped the leaderboard for the second week running.

The former magician’s assistant, 59, and partner Giovanni Pernice will dance the routine to Black Eyed Peas’s I Gotta Feeling.

Alexandra Burke and partner Gorka Marquez will perform a cha cha to Marcia Hines’s I Got The Music In Me while fellow favourite Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara will take on a Viennese waltz to Who’s Loving You by the Jackson 5.

Alexandra and Gorka are one of the favourite couples to win the show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Meanwhile, there will be two takes on a salsa: from Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec, to Rudimental and James Arthur’s Sun Comes Up, and from Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse to Kevin Lyttle’s Turn Me On.

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke will take viewers overseas as they present a fiery paso doble to The Shady Dame From Seville, famously sung by Julie Andrews in 1982 movie Victor/Victoria.

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones will journey to the roaring twenties with a Charleston to Ella Fitzgerald classic Alexander’s Ragtime Band, while Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton keep the pace going with a jive to This Ole House by Shakin’ Stevens.

Take a scary sneak peek behind the scenes from our hair-raising Halloween Week. 🎃👻 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Wdvw7y7jTN — BBC Spooky🎃 (@bbcstrictly) October 30, 2017

Also performing on Saturday night will be Mollie King and AJ Pritchard, with their foxtrot to Call Me Irresponsible by Connie Francis, and Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova, performing the American smooth to feel-good hit This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole.

The 10 remaining pairs will take to the dance floor again on Saturday, days after the departure of Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton during the BBC show’s theatrical Halloween special.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.50pm on BBC One.