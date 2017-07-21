Final dates for Love Island couples… but Montana has relationship doubts

The final dates for the Love Island couples will start to take place in Thursday’s episode, but viewers will see one of the contestants questioning her own romance.

The ITV2 reality dating programme comes to an end on Monday and just days ahead of the grand finale, which will see one couple take the £50,000 cash prize, three of the five remaining couples go on romantic dates to assess their relationships.

But while Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, and Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt head off on their dates, Montana Brown airs her doubts over her romance with Alex Beattie.

Love Island’s Montana and Alex (ITV)

After Beattie expresses his deep feelings for Brown, who he recently asked to be his girlfriend, she is unsure how to respond.

She later speaks to Davies about how she is not ready to be so open with her feelings to him.

Brown says: “I don’t fall very easily and the last person I was seeing was someone who I really let myself fall for and it messed me up.”

In the Majorcan villa’s private Beach Hut, Davies says: “For Mon, because she has been hurt so much, she does not want to open that door to let it happen again which I completely appreciate and understand… Sometimes I think you should throw yourself in it 100%.”

FIRST LOOK: The Love Island talent show is BACK! (you know what's coming) 🎹🎤 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fTwYwpy7Ku — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 20, 2017

As the islanders continue to speak to each other about their emotions, Beattie tells Jewitt about what he told Brown and that something has “just clicked” for him in terms of his feelings for her.

Still concerned, Brown later speaks to Attwood and admits it took a lot for her to become his girlfriend after two weeks.

Attwood shares her advice, and assures Brown that Beattie is “besotted” by her and that she should let him in because he is “worth it”.

Finally speaking to each other, Brown tells Beattie: “I’m a bit of a slow burner.

“I completely adore you in so many different ways. I don’t think I’ve ever felt like this about somebody, I know I can come across really cold but I find it so hard to get in touch with my emotions.”

Love Island’s Montana and Amber (ITV)

Becoming emotional, she adds: “It’s something I have always struggled with since I was little. It’s hard for me to trust men in general. But that’s nothing against you.”

Viewers will see Hughes and Attwood embark on a luxury yacht for their special date, while Cetinay and Davies enjoy a meal overlooking the ocean after walking a red carpet.

Thurlow and Jewitt’s date sees them serenaded by a string trio overlooking the mountains, and they indulge in a dance together.

Love Island’s Jamie and Camilla (ITV)

Brown and Beattie, along with final pair Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen will have their dates in another episode.

The contestants will also take part in a Love Island talent show in Thursday’s broadcast, for which Cetinay, Somerville and Hughes team up to showcase their rapping skills.

Love Island continues on weeknights and Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.