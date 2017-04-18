Final Broadchurch episode earns praise for rape plot treatment

Broadchurch has been praised for portraying the harrowing reality of rape after the last ever episode aired on Monday night.

The third series closed with Michael Lucas, the son of cab driver Clive, being revealed as the rapist in the gritty ITV drama.

Trish Winterman was portrayed by Julie Hesmondhalgh (Ian West/PA)

Lucas had been plied with alcohol and forced to rape Trish Winterman by his friend Leo Humphries.

Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support, a charity that advised on the series, said the show performed “excellent work” in portraying the reality of rape.

Avon and Somerset Police deputy chief constable Gareth Morgan said: “That was harrowing viewing but vital message landed. Rape is not sex. It’s about power and control.”

#Broadchurch brilliant in highlighting rape is not about sex, it's only about male power & control. Victim never to blame, only the rapist. — Baroness Hussein-Ece (@meralhece) April 17, 2017

Support also came from domestic violence campaign UK Says No More.

Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (played by Olivia Colman) and DI Alec Hardy (played by David Tennant) closed in on Lucas at the end of the eight-part series.

This series saw them lead an investigation into the rape of Trish (played by Julie Hesmondhalgh) in the fictional Dorset town.

The main suspects for the attack on Trish have included her ex Ian Winterman (Charlie Higson), her best friend’s husband Jim Atwood Mark Bazeley), cab driver Clive Lucas (Sebastian Armesto) and Trish’s boss, shop owner Ed Burnett (Sir Lenny Henry).