Filming starts on third series of BBC comedy W1A

Filming has started on the third series of BBC comedy W1A, and the real staff at the corporation are feeling the effects.

Many have taken to social media to share funny pictures showing how shooting the parody, which spoofs the internal workings of the BBC, turns things upside down at Broadcasting House.

One image shows a large sign saying it is the sixth floor, but a small note stuck to it reads: “This is floor 4. The number is here for filming purposes only.”

It leads one person to quip: “Why don’t they do the filming on floor 6?”

W1A, which stars Hugh Bonneville as Ian Fletcher, the BBC’s head of values, will return to BBC Two with six new episodes later this year.

The show will also see the return of Sarah Parish as Anna Rampton, head of output, Jessica Hynes as Siobhan Sharpe, Jason Watkins as Simon Harwood, Monica Dolan as Tracey Pritchard and Nina Sosanya as Lucy Freeman.
