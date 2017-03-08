Filming starts on third series of BBC comedy W1A

Filming has started on the third series of BBC comedy W1A, and the real staff at the corporation are feeling the effects.

Many have taken to social media to share funny pictures showing how shooting the parody, which spoofs the internal workings of the BBC, turns things upside down at Broadcasting House.

W1A filming day,in which a building full of people who persuade people to be filmed for a living scuttle around trying to avoid being filmed — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) March 7, 2017

One image shows a large sign saying it is the sixth floor, but a small note stuck to it reads: “This is floor 4. The number is here for filming purposes only.”

W1A filming returns to the BBC's Broadcasting House in the most unintentionally W1A way possible pic.twitter.com/RyL7OOSAIN — Jamie McConkey (@JamieMcConkey) March 7, 2017

It leads one person to quip: “Why don’t they do the filming on floor 6?”

@JamieMcConkey @RobertCorp sadly I don't think this was as a result of W1A... pic.twitter.com/CMkYmuMM1T — Shanaz Musafer (@shanaz17) March 8, 2017

W1A, which stars Hugh Bonneville as Ian Fletcher, the BBC’s head of values, will return to BBC Two with six new episodes later this year.

The show will also see the return of Sarah Parish as Anna Rampton, head of output, Jessica Hynes as Siobhan Sharpe, Jason Watkins as Simon Harwood, Monica Dolan as Tracey Pritchard and Nina Sosanya as Lucy Freeman.